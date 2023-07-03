Viral Video Watch: Roger Federer joins Coldplay on stage in surprise concert appearance The Swiss tennis legend was attending the British rock band’s show in Zurich. Scroll Staff An hour ago DONT PANIC FEAT. ROGER FEDERER #ColdplayZurich pic.twitter.com/uBeyZ6ekw2— Christina 🌝 (@mx_christina) July 2, 2023 So after many years being a @rogerfederer fan, I finally see him at @coldplay concert???? whatttt??? #ColdplayZurich #RogerFederer pic.twitter.com/eWur68tFJ0— ✨✨🌙Sarah_Luisa✨✨🌙 (@LuisaLefaiy) July 2, 2023 @rogerfederer in concert ! 'DON'T PANIC'!😊#ColdplayZurich Lina Fluri IG pic.twitter.com/O3rNJSVNMa— Dinora♥RF 🐐 (@norinchi_df) July 2, 2023 #ColdplayZurich day 2 was maybe sooo good because we had ATERNA and DONT PANIC ft Roger Federer? I believe it was my first time hearing don't panic live. I never cried so much. But I wanna go chronological lol 🧵 pic.twitter.com/jPSB7j8Mvl— 🐙Tuğçe at #ColdplayZurich🌙👽💙 (@Tugi_In_Town) July 2, 2023 Adventure of a Lifetime💫🎈 pic.twitter.com/zy78pCG6u3— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 3, 2023 Also Watch: Kate Middleton and Roger Federer engage in a fun pre-Wimbledon tennis game We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music tennis concert Roger Federer