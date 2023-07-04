Around the Web Watch: Visitors ride roller coaster oblivious to huge crack in support beam The Fury 325 at the Carowinds park in Charlotte, USA will remain closed until inspections and repairs are done. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Step up & Enjoy the ride.. 🎢 pic.twitter.com/beqH9yV1H9— Wow Terrifying (@WowTerrifying) July 2, 2023 Inspection of Fury 325 has begun#Carowinds #fury325 #clt pic.twitter.com/qANbXNFcPz— Butch Bennett (@popistheman) July 2, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. USA amusement rides