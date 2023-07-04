Around the Web Watch stunning videos of the ‘Buck Moon’ lighting up night skies around the world The full moon in July kicked off a season of four successive supermoons. Scroll Staff An hour ago July's supermoon lit up the night sky last night, with people gathering to watch it rising around the world - including over the ancient temple of Poseidon on Cape Sounion in Greece | Read more: https://t.co/rOwO2P50JZ pic.twitter.com/yYSd2pUk0R— RTÉ News (@rtenews) July 4, 2023 Supermoon seen over Santiago, Chile last night 😲 pic.twitter.com/pulbsnrsuU— Latest in space (@latestinspace) July 3, 2023 Así luce la #SuperlunaDeCiervo #BuckMoon en la frontera de México…@AztecaNoticias @adn40 @ahoramasoficial pic.twitter.com/5GOzIKHU7n— Reynaldo Lara (@reynaldolarar) July 4, 2023 First supermoon of 2023 ascends above #UK. #supermoon pic.twitter.com/1Q3njbaRfW— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) July 3, 2023 🦌🌕 'THE BUCK MOON'! Did you see it? The Fourth of July weekend sky boasts a 'full buck moon,' the first of four supermoons of 2023. A supermoon occurs when the moon is closest to Earth. 🌎🌕📍 San Juan Bautista, California pic.twitter.com/Xqih9yDLdS— John-Carlos Estrada 🎙️ (@Mr_JCE) July 3, 2023 SO BEAUTIFUL! 🤩Check out this video of tonight’s Full Buck Moon, the first supermoon of 2023, rising during Milwaukee’s July 3rd lakefront fireworks. A perfect summer view! 🎆🌕 pic.twitter.com/pJdDV0OLP6— TMJ4 News (@tmj4) July 4, 2023 Supermoon views all around the world https://t.co/JUkdg5gXbl pic.twitter.com/tfpX28hUOI— Anadolu Images (@anadoluimages) July 4, 2023 The Buck Moon rising through a haze behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, Sunday evening #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc @statueellisnps #statueofliberty #moon #BuckMoon @agreatbigcity pic.twitter.com/6VTyjuRPpF— Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) July 3, 2023 In Pics: Amazing photos of the first #supermoon of 2023https://t.co/rX3SWh04zR pic.twitter.com/fcWgPY8DZQ— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) July 4, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Moon supermoon