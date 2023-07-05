Around the Web Caught on camera: Two huge boulders roll down a hill, crushing cars on the highway The accident occurred on National Highway 29 in the Chumoukedima district of Nagaland. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago Not one, but two massive boulders smash into stationary cars in Nagaland.#Accident #Nagaland pic.twitter.com/B5fXOO6jcX— Rbflowin TV (@rbflowin) July 5, 2023 More videos from the Rockslide incident near old check gate Chumukedima.One person reportedly died on the spot and three others injured.More details awaited... @wethenagas#Nagaland #WeTheNagas #Dimapur #Kohima pic.twitter.com/C5KO22GmaB— WeTheNagas (@WeTheNagas) July 4, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Nagaland landslide accident