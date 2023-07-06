Around the Web Kerala rains: Overflowing river floods roads and people’s homes, houses collapse The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for three districts – Idukki, Kasaragod, and Kannur – and an orange alert for the remaining. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Kerala | Kakkad River overflows and enters residential areas in Kannur city due to heavy rainfall here. Makeshift barricading put up to discourage people from using the routes that are flooded. pic.twitter.com/hnc5lufgLA— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023 Heavy rain continues in Kerala; widespread damage reported. #Keralarains pic.twitter.com/Jah5HcE8by— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 5, 2023 #WATCH | Boundary wall of Kannur Central Jail in Kerala collapsed today due to continuous rain in the area pic.twitter.com/RsamXFoJwd— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023 Damage due to rain and wind near #Kutchira, #Kozhikode. #keralarains pic.twitter.com/jx4mVvAlRr— MasRainman (@MasRainman) July 5, 2023 Heavy rain continues to pound several parts of Kerala, causing widespread damage to crops and properties. A scene collapsing compound wall of Govt Hospital Vatakara, Calicut, kerala pic.twitter.com/T5f3qABWOR— Rafeeq Kizhakkayil (@RafeeqKizhakka1) July 5, 2023 North Payyanur kannur Dt waters entering in to houses due to non stop heavy rains #Keralarains pic.twitter.com/bgOrc8KBCK— MasRainman (@MasRainman) July 5, 2023 In view of heavy rainfall, @NDRFHQ teams have been pre-positioned in 7 districts across #kerala &1 team in #nilgiris mountain district #TamilNadu This is being carried out in close coordination with district authorities… #Video from #kozhikode Kerala #india #rains @04NDRF pic.twitter.com/9hWfgVs8ZV— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) July 5, 2023 4 rain-related casualties within 12 hours in Kerala. Rising water levels force opening of 2 dam shutters. Travel restrictions (6pm-7am) in Idukki due to landslides. IMD predicts persistent heavy rains across all 14 districts till Saturday, reports @Viveknarayan805 pic.twitter.com/Be8egw7ThN— The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) July 5, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. rains Kerala