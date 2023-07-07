Viral Video Watch: Teacher sings, student drums on desk, a spontaneous performance takes place in class The music teacher had discovered the student’s talent earlier. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago This video that has gone viral in Kerala landed in my inbox as I woke up today in Araku. It is a Wayanad folk song sung by a music teacher who had spotted the drumming talent of this student and joined him in an impromptu session in school. It is teachers that create stars. pic.twitter.com/OzvUIiUDvR— Manoj Kumar (@manoj_naandi) July 5, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Wayanad Kerala Folk Song Music