Watch: Men swim in flooded railway subway in Navi Mumbai, turning it into a swimming pool The subway to Uran Railway Station, which is still under construction, was flooded after heavy rain. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago नवीन नेरूळ - उरण लोकल रेल्वे स्टेशन बोकडविरा @CMOMaharashtra @PMOIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde #uran_local_navi_mumbai pic.twitter.com/mb0Wp5fF1j— Jeetendra N. Thale (@JeetendraThale) July 4, 2023