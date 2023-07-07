Around the Web Watch: Fire engulfs three coaches of Falaknuma Express in Telangana, all passengers safely evacuated The train was running from Howrah to Secunderabad. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago No Casualties/injuries reported, as after fire broke out immediately the #FalaknumaExpress was stopped and all the passengers deboarded the train.The S4 and S5 coach was totally gutted in #fire, while S6 coach was partially damaged, said @SCRailwayIndia .#TrainFire pic.twitter.com/S90XodYefn— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 7, 2023 Falaknuma Express Near Ghatkesar (Hyderabad) caught fire🥹 All are safe 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pP5l6X0bSw— Hemanth Kumar 03 (@hemanth_03) July 7, 2023 Three coaches gutted as Falaknuma Express catches fire in Telangana’s Yadadri#falaknumaexpress #fire #TRAIN pic.twitter.com/r5BFk9SJFw— 🇮🇳 Sibbu Prajapat 🚩 (@Fireman_Sibbu) July 7, 2023 All passengers are safely evacuated and shifted in buses after a fire broke out in the Falaknuma Express near Bhongir rural PS limits. Police, Fire Dept, and Railways are working in coordination. So far, no fatalities have been reported. Out of 18 coaches 11 are detached and… pic.twitter.com/TtgD5BzFP6— DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) July 7, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. train fire Telangana