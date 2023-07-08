Viral Video Watch: Hologram of rapper Drake’s younger self sits by him as he performs, hands him a book The singer-rapper was performing in Chicago, USA as part of his It’s All a Blur Tour. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago People seem to be confused on how the hologram is handing the book to Drake.🤔 pic.twitter.com/rRwZPz0hnp— HipHoppplug (@HipHoppplugg) July 6, 2023 This Aubrey Hologram 😮💨🔥 #IAABT #ItsAllABlurTour @Drake pic.twitter.com/Nni2hSCxbz— PopLife (@poplife23_) July 6, 2023 Everyone saying Drake performed with a hologram got me tweaked out rn... If it was, I’m lowkey shocked because I looked at that boy with my own eyes and thought he was real 👀 pic.twitter.com/LyCNjY9ZWC— Joshua Woodard (@HydratedHero) July 6, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Concert Music hologram technology