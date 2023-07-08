Around the Web Caught on camera: The moment a section of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway crumbled after rain Intense rainfall triggered the crumbling and subsequent washing away of a segment of the highway leading to the T5 Panthyal tunnel. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago The Jammu Srinagar National Highway is currently inaccessible at Mehar, Cafeteria Morh, T1, T2 (Keela Mord & Sita Ram pass), and Panthyal due to roadblocks. Additionally, heavy rains have caused damage to a section of the road leading to the T5 Panthyal tunnel. pic.twitter.com/R429e7GXgI— Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) July 8, 2023 #HeavyRainfall washes away a road on Jammu Srinagar #NationalHighway connecting T3 and T5. @MORTHIndia @nitin_gadkari pic.twitter.com/2Ry7dgBytJ— Upendrra Rai (@UpendrraRai) July 8, 2023 Road connecting T3 and T5 (which bypasses Panthyal tunnel) washed off. #Jammu-#Srinagar national highway closed till further clearance.#JammuandKashmir pic.twitter.com/B3b9bq2T3N— Upma Sharma (@UpmaSharma2608) July 8, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rain Landslide kashmir