Viral Video Watch: The Beatles’ Ringo Starr celebrates 83rd birthday with star-studded party in California Fans, family and friends including Musician Lyle Lovett, songwriter Diane Warren, and actor Ed Begley Jr joined the celebrations in Beverly Hills. Scroll Staff An hour ago Ringo Starr was joined at his 83rd birthday bash by musician Lyle Lovett, songwriter Diane Warren and actor Ed Begley Jr. The singer celebrates his birthday publicly every year to spread his message of peace and love around the world pic.twitter.com/T2o9jqlCy7— Reuters (@Reuters) July 8, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. The Beatles Birthday Music US