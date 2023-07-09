Around the Web ‘Tibet is not seeking independence’: Dalai Lama says Tibet is part of China, and he is open to talks ‘In order to deal with Tibetan problems they want to contact me.’ Scroll Staff 5 hours ago #WATCH | Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh | Spiritual leader Dalai Lama says, "I am always open to talk. Now China also realises that the spirit of Tibetan people is very strong. So, in order to deal with Tibetan problems they want to contact me. I am also ready. We are not seeking… pic.twitter.com/anNEpMTYbb— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dalai Lama Tibet