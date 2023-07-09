Around the Web Watch: Car, shops, part of highway washed away by raging river as heavy rains hit Himachal Pradesh The rains triggered landslide in many areas. The rising waters of the Beas submerged bridges and wreaked havoc on the Manali-Kullu highway. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Shocking Visuals from Manali, #HimachalPradesh Monsoon is hitting hard pic.twitter.com/CXU4aOMsCG— Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) July 9, 2023 Unstoppable Beas River.. Red Alert continues for next 24hrs in Himachal PradeshStay at Home pic.twitter.com/x1ozGHXtql— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) July 9, 2023 #WATCH | Portion of National Highway 3 washed away by overflowing Beas river in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/c8gRsvSkt5— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023 Famous #Panchvaktra temple of #Mandi city submerged in #Flood .#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/RebNUrLAdT— Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) July 9, 2023 Visuals from PandohAll gates of Pandoh Dam opened as Beas river flowing mercilessly9th July 2023Mandi , Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/A1d60zr6F7— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) July 9, 2023 #BeasRiver in spate amid continuous #Heavyrainfall in #Mandi and #Kullu of #HimachalPradesh. Traffic movement is restricted on #NationalHighway 3 from Mandi towards Kullu due to landslides. pic.twitter.com/nWe1d7Oq7y— Upendrra Rai (@UpendrraRai) July 9, 2023 Beas River flowing above the bridge in Aut of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh#BeasRiver #mandi #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/K1qPEIGgBY— Nitesh rathore (@niteshr813) July 9, 2023 Beas river right now. Rains have caused a mayhem in Himachal. Kalka-Shimla rail track has been flooded. Dozens of roads have been blocked including Chandigarh-Manali. Don’t travel to Himachal for mext few days#floods #monsoon #rains #himachal #himachalpradesh #beas #beasriver pic.twitter.com/VnKZ2MDqeY— WildCone (@thewildcone) July 9, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. rains floods Himachal Pradesh