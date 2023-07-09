Around the Web Watch: Unique deal on smartphone offers 2 kg tomato free of cost Rising tomato prices prompted a mobile shop owner from Ashok Nagar in Madhya Pradesh to introduce the special offer. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago VIDEO | A smartphone shop owner in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar is giving tomatoes to customers free of cost with mobile phones. "Since tomatoes have become expensive and we wanted to offer something to customers due to increased competition in the market, we decided to offer… pic.twitter.com/egW9rWt5xw— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Madhya Pradesh tomatoes inflation