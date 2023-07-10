Around the Web Mohali: Watch residents wade through neck-deep water as incessant rain triggers severe waterlogging Rescue operations had to be carried out with boats in several areas as the water submerged cars and entered people’s homes. Scroll Staff 11 hours ago flood like situation in the gulmohar city extension in #Derabassi , Mohali.#DeraBassi #Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/0ULF4VLxIm— Rahul Sisodia (@Sisodia19Rahul) July 9, 2023 #GulmoharCity Extension in #Mohali faces severe flooding amidst monsoon, with residents alleging lack of assistance from the Administration. #Chandigarh #Monsoon #Mohali #FloodedCity #Rain pic.twitter.com/tySKzE9XwU— Akashdeep Singh (@akashgill78) July 9, 2023 #WATCH | Mohali, Punjab: NDRF team carries out rescue operations after residential buildings in Dera Bassi got heavily flooded due to massive rainfall pic.twitter.com/Sz9FIjIUXs— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023 Cars submerged in a #DeraBassi housing society after #rain@thetribunechd #rainworlddownpour #raining pic.twitter.com/WHzWtpYO5u— Sandeep Rana संदीप राणा (@SandeepRanaChd) July 9, 2023 मोहाली में एयरपोर्ट के आसपास जलभराव से जनजीवन अस्त व्यस्त। कई जगह बाढ़ जैसे हालात। जीरकपुर में प्रशासन ने सड़कों पर न निकलने की सलाह दी।#Mansoon #Rain #Mohali pic.twitter.com/dbVGl9lmDk— Baldev Krishan Sharma (@baldevksharma) July 9, 2023 Paras Panorama Society in Kharar Mohali, Inundated in rain water #Punjab #Rainfall pic.twitter.com/HNkYv4MvKT— Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) July 9, 2023 Flooded road Near Radha Sowmi Bhawan in Mohali. #monsoon2023 pic.twitter.com/mJ31MoWrko— ਜਸਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਮੱਲ੍ਹੀ 📸 Jasbir Singh Malhi, جسبیر ملہ (@JasbirMalhi1) July 9, 2023 Water logging at Phase 11 MOHALI timing 3 am..@dcmohali pic.twitter.com/SToZoOblRQ— Balish Ahuja (@AhujaBalish) July 9, 2023 #Monsoon2023 view of the flooded Airport road in Mohali..@iepunjab @grewal_sharma pic.twitter.com/NrpMrrAC8G— ਜਸਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਮੱਲ੍ਹੀ 📸 Jasbir Singh Malhi, جسبیر ملہ (@JasbirMalhi1) July 9, 2023 Aerocity #Mohali #Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/nItR0qgOrj— Aj (@Ajay3740) July 9, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. rain Punjab floods Mohali