Around the Web Watch: Huge 40-metre sinkhole opens up in the Rohini area of New Delhi after heavy rain The city received the highest 24-hour rainfall for July in the past 40 years. Scroll Staff 7 hours ago Rains wreaking havoc in Delhi, exposing the poor infrastructure. Visuals from Rohini Sec 23. 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/QVmaTkjnd7— Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) July 9, 2023 @ArvindKejriwal Delhi rohini sector 23 muftkhori ka ntija pic.twitter.com/ylSyoSmIZ8— TEACH YOURSELF (@TEACHYOURSELF10) July 9, 2023 Welcome to delhi❤️ sector -23 rohini, happened in front of my friend a car passed and after 10 seconds the road collapsed. Fortunately no one was hurt.@BaapofOption @TajinderBagga @AamAadmiParty @BJP4Delhi #delhi #rains #DelhiRains #kejriwal pic.twitter.com/j3tSgM2M3e— InYourĐr3aM.bit (@inyourdream0909) July 9, 2023 There are 3 drain lines, 1 sewer line & 1 water line in the damaged portion of road. There must be leakage in any of the line. Same shall be detected and then repaired before restoration of this portion, just after this continuous rain. (2/2)— Delhi Development Authority (@official_dda) July 10, 2023