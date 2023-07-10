Around the Web Watch: Odisha’s first AI-powered virtual news presenter ‘Lisa’ debuts on local news channel The anchor will deliver the news in both Odia and English on OTV Network’s television and digital platforms. Scroll Staff 5 hours ago OTV’s AI news anchor Lisa has the capability to speak in multiple languages. She will seamlessly present news in Odia apart from English for OTV and its digital platforms.#AIAnchorLisa #Lisa #Odisha #OTVNews #OTVAnchorLisa pic.twitter.com/8Q0t3m6NEE— OTV (@otvnews) July 9, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Odisha News AI Media