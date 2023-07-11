Around the Web Watch: Arjun Nimmala is the first player of Indian descent in America’s Major League Baseball draft With the 20th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, the 17-year-old chosen by Toronto Blue Jays is among the top high school prospects in the country. Scroll Staff An hour ago “Hopefully one day I can inspire young Indian-Americans to play” - Arjun Nimmala 🇮🇳 #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/DBotEYjnLt— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 10, 2023 A moment that Arjun Nimmala and his family will never forget 💙 #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/YjW2MNMXYQ— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 10, 2023 Arjun Nimmala (@arjun_baseball_)'s first interview as a Toronto Blue Jay prospect!Very good pick.#BlueJays #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/gaYUaVfpmI— Brennan Delaney (@Brennan_L_D) July 10, 2023 "My parents just wanted to give their kids an opportunity to achieve everything they want and to be successful in life."Get to know more about Arjun Nimmala and his family. #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/3KaajnIGRj— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 10, 2023 With the 20th pick, the @BlueJays select Strawberry Crest (FL) shortstop Arjun Nimmala, No. 11 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.Watch live: https://t.co/1s1j9XMnG5 pic.twitter.com/UxxQYljfWu— MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 10, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. sports US