Viral Video Watch: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia joins ‘Kaavaalaa’ dance trend, does the hookstep with a photographer Inspired by Bhatia’s dance moves in the song from ‘Jailer’, fans across the world are now copying the steps. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago Tammy spotted at Mumbai airport as she headed to Jaipur for a project and she dances with a pap at airport for Trending #Kaavaalaa song 😍🔥#Tamannaah #TamannaahBhatia pic.twitter.com/gPetRpg3jb— Miss B fan(Tammu fan😘❣️) (@MissB_Fan) July 11, 2023 Idhu ungalukaga @Nelsondilpkumar na & @anirudhofficial na ❤️ and to the whole #jailer team :) Let’s vibe for #Kaavaala #jailer @theliftothers pic.twitter.com/Przdi7GJPy— jaffer sadiq (@JafferJiky) July 10, 2023 #Kaavaalaa vibes.. this time from UAE 🇦🇪 🥳Craze is getting multiplied every day 🤗#Rajinikanth #Jailer #SuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/kAopCDMqZB— Achilles (@Searching4ligh1) July 11, 2023 Vibes from the deserts of Qatar 🇶🇦 for #Kaavaalaa 💥🥳🎉#Jailer #Rajinikanth #JailerFromAug10th #VibeforKaavaalaaa pic.twitter.com/Cii4t9nrzU— ஜெயிலர்SakthiVelRajMIthra pandi Sri (@Sakrevathi09) July 11, 2023 Another Pan world celebration + Vibes of #Kaavaalaa from #singapore now 🔥🔥🔥🔥🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶#VibesForKaavaalaa | #Jailer | #superstarRajinikanth | #superstar @rajinikanth | @anirudhofficial | @Nelsondilpkumar | @shilparao11 | @RIAZtheboss | @tamannaahspeaks | @sunpictures pic.twitter.com/k0hylUF76k— Suresh Balaji (@surbalu) July 9, 2023 #Kaavaalaa making waves in Africa 🌴⚡ So happy to see the Afro people loving this song 💝💥 We can proudly say that our #Jailer has captured every continent in the world 🌍🤗#JailerFromAug10 #Rajinikanth @anirudhofficial @Nelsondilpkumar @tamannaahspeaks @shilparao11 pic.twitter.com/3eHI7mbXCy— Ajas (@AjasOnline) July 10, 2023 JAILER WILL ARREST YOU IN A MONTH👇➡️https://t.co/BzkyA4vLOF#Jailer #Kaavaalaa pic.twitter.com/yCgf0vPzcu— Viju (@Viju16614469) July 10, 2023 Textile shop worker enjoying #Kaavaalaa 👏👌 #jailer #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/1yeZIqWppn— Thalaivar's Thalapathy (@ThalaivarVeriy2) July 11, 2023 Non Stop #Kaavaalaa Vibes 😎🤗🥳➡️https://t.co/E9AswnPkHN#VibesForKaavaalaa #Thalaivar #Rajinikanth𓃵♥️ #Jailer #JailerFromAug10 pic.twitter.com/cR4RvulzLj— Aspergillus ✨ (@RenugaRasu) July 9, 2023 Kaavaalaa dance short video from USA 😍😍SuperStar @rajinikanth Sir@tamannaahspeaks @anirudhofficial@Nelsondilpkumar @sunpictures@shilparao11Our Editor our brother @editorjoeanto#Kaavaalaahttps://t.co/weoZT9nC0g pic.twitter.com/qFt6BxShJR— ShA-RaH Sisters (@ShARaHSisters) July 9, 2023 20 Million and counting 🤘.@tamannaahspeaks you star 🤩. The OG #Kaavaalaa gal 😎. Keep shining 🤗.#shilparao #tamannahbhatia #rajinikanth #anirudh pic.twitter.com/CJ7MvSQD0N— Shilpa Rao (@shilparao11) July 10, 2023 The original choreography We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. dance actors