Around the Web Uttarakhand: Flash floods, landslides, play havoc with houses and roads across the state Scenes from Pithoragarh, Dehradun, and Rishikesh. Scroll Staff 23 minutes ago पिथौरागढ़: पिथौरागढ़ में हो रही बारिश से लगातार काली नदी का जल स्तर बढ़ने लगा है।#Uttarakhand #pithoragarh pic.twitter.com/91iP55G5it— rajni singh (@imrajni_singh) July 11, 2023 #Uttarakhand_RainsNews of damage and deaths has begun. This video is from Khotila village in Pithoragarh district's Dharchula Block. The house collapsed this morning and fell into the river Kali. No death reported in this incident.Video: special arrangement. pic.twitter.com/Q79srlOaVu— Kavita Upadhyay (@Upadhyay_Cavita) July 11, 2023 काली नदी धारचुला पिथौरागढ़ उत्तराखंड मकान की जलसमाधि #आपदा #धारचुला #पिथौरागढ़ pic.twitter.com/jrXQ62Eppe— Govind Singh (@GovindSingh_B) July 11, 2023 Visuals from Gangotri National Highway as Boulders fell on several vehicles near Sungar , Casualties also reported200mm+ in foothills of GarhwalRainfall last 24hrDhanauri 223mmAsharori 207mmRishikesh 193mmVikas Nagar 169mmBhagwanpur 169mmRoorkee Agri 159mmPurola 133mm pic.twitter.com/kQN6uerxC1— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) July 11, 2023 Glacier explodes in Jumma Village, Chamoli pic.twitter.com/N6mtoSeTUm— Sandeep Panwar (@tweet_sandeep) July 10, 2023 हरिद्वार का सबसे व्यस्ततम चौराहा रानीपुर मोड़ 😳 pic.twitter.com/T8QxAZR8EW— अनूप बहुखंडी 🇮🇳 (@AnoopBahukhand6) July 11, 2023 चमोली जिले के जोशीमठ से 50 किलोमीटर आगे मलारी जुम्मा नदी में 7:15 बजे करीब अचानक ग्लेशियर फट गया, जिस कारण नदी का जलस्तर जबरदस्त बढ़ गया, आवाजाही करने वाला पुल भी खतरे में है...#Uttarakhand #UttarakhandNews #RainAlert #WeatherAlert #WeatherUpdate #Weathercloud pic.twitter.com/oE2cscc9kl— Gaurav Kumar (@gaurav1307kumar) July 10, 2023 कोर्ट परिसर रोशनाबाद हरिद्वार में बारिश के कारण जलभराव #Haridwar #Roshnabad #Uttarakhand #RainAlert #rainforecast pic.twitter.com/H7xWPvfNP8— Bimaloan.net (@bimaloan0) July 11, 2023 ऋषिकेश एम्स के इमरजेंसी वॉर्ड में भरा बरसात का पानी…पानी भरने से मरीजों और तीमारदारों को झेलनी पड़ी परेशानीइमरजेंसी वार्ड में बारिश का गंदा पानी,कचरा आने से मरीज और तीमारदार परेशान #aiims #rishikesh #barish #uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/t4ipKbJw8y— Reena Jha Baliyan (@reenajhabaliyan) July 11, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. rain Uttarakhand floods