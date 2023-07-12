Around the Web Watch: Pilot requests 20 passengers to deplane as flight is deemed too heavy for takeoff The EasyJet flight from Lanzarote, Spain to Liverpool, England offered an incentive to passengers willing to opt out of flying. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago #easyJet's Captain asked 20 passengers to leave the aircraft because it was overweight and wouldn't be able to takeoff from #Lanzarote due to wind and warm weather. The flight from Lanzarote to #Liverpool was delayed by about 2 hours.🎥 ©razza699/TikTok#Spain #uk #aviation pic.twitter.com/oa8pi4Imox— FlightMode (@FlightModeblog) July 8, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Aviation airlines