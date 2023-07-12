Around the Web Watch: Varanasi boatmen block cruise ship with boats in protest against introduction of water taxis The owners protested against the Varanasi municipal corporation’s decision to run water taxis between Namo ghat and Assi ghat. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #BREAKING वाराणसी में नाव चलाने वालों ने किया क्रूज का वॉटरवे जाम। नाविकों ने अलकनंदा क्रूज के चारों ओर घेरा बना कर क्रूज का रास्ता रोका। अपने आप में पहली बार दिखा ऐसा जाम। pic.twitter.com/bNlbLatr7y— manishkharya (@manishkharya1) July 11, 2023 वाराणसी: नाविकों और जिला अधिकारी के बीच बैठक रही बेनतीजा, मल्लाह समाज में जबरदस्त आक्रोश, वाटर टैक्सी चलाने के विरोध में निषाद समाज#Varanasi pic.twitter.com/5VRRs646uc— TV9 Uttar Pradesh (@TV9UttarPradesh) July 11, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh Varanasi Ganga