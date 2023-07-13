Around the Web Watch: Scenes of severe waterlogging in several parts of Delhi, from Red Fort to Civil Lines The highest ever water level of 208.48 meters in the Yamuna inundated several parts of Delhi. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Civil Lines area of Delhi flooded, latest visuals from the area.Several areas of the city are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage. pic.twitter.com/UecZsfIBwb— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023 The Civil Line in Delhi is also completely submerged... Yamuna's water entered into the houses.#Yamuna #delhiflood pic.twitter.com/lraqMJ6jd1— The Environment (@theEcoglobal) July 13, 2023 #WATCH | A Police van stuck in flood-water near Kashmere Gate area in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/fqtDCNFcTQ— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023 #WATCH | Severe flooding in Chandgi Ram Akhada Chowk area of Delhi. Several areas of the city are reeling under flood or flood-like situations due to rise in the water level of River Yamuna. pic.twitter.com/sMgoOqXyKW— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023 #WATCH | A rickshaw-puller pedals through chest-deep water in the flooded area near Red Fort of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/bIezx11zye— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023 #Yamuna flood update Several bungalows flooded in Civil Lines, vehicles under water@htTweets#DelhiFloods pic.twitter.com/X4OFjpUxcQ— Alok K N Mishra HT (@AlokKNMishra) July 13, 2023 People are moving to safe places in hakikat nagar (gtb nagar) Water level is increasing constantly #YamunaWaterLevel #YamunaFloods #delhiflood pic.twitter.com/Nj639FNdlo— Pankaj Abusaria (@runfoRelax) July 13, 2023 Delhi | Water level of river Yamuna continues to rise; Visuals from Old Delhi #YamunaWaterLevel #Yamuna #yamunariver #delhiflood #DelhiFloods pic.twitter.com/RuBNgdrOZk— Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay07) July 13, 2023 Thank you Team Friedicos and NDRF for rescuing these furry fellas from the Delhi Flood Zone! 🐾❤️ We are extremely grateful for your heroic efforts! 🚁🌊 #Gratitude #Heroes #AnimalRescue#Dogs @NDRFHQ pic.twitter.com/7XGyjDbVeN— Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) July 12, 2023 Also read:Low-lying areas in Delhi flooded as Yamuna continues to overflow We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi Rain Flood