Around the Web

Caught on camera: Fire breaks out in Greater Noida mall, people jump from third floor

The incident took place at Galaxy Plaza in Gaur City 1, Greater Noida West, Uttar Pradesh.

Scroll Staff

An hour ago

Fire caught at Greater Noida's Galaxy Plaza. People jumped out from the Mall's building. #Fire #GreaterNoida #GalaxyPlaza #UttarPradesh #UP pic.twitter.com/6xBJgF9WAx— anuj kumar singh (@sanuj42) July 13, 2023

Fire broke out on the third floor of galaxy plaza, gaur avenue 1, #GreaterNoida. People saved their lives by jumping from the building. pic.twitter.com/QJEZoORrXv— Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 13, 2023

The fire broke out in Greater Noida's Galaxy Plaza. People jumped from above to save their lives.#GreaterNoida #galaxyplaza pic.twitter.com/rUEOrIMpxL— Payal Mohindra (@payal_mohindra) July 13, 2023