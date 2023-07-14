Viral Video Caught on camera: Stunning view from a plane flying of erupting volcano in Iceland The pilot of a New York to Reykjavik flight took a detour so his passengers could witness the Fagradalsfjall volcano erupting. Scroll Staff 26 minutes ago ABOVE THE VOLCANO: Airline passengers in awe as flight from New York to Reykjavik flies over the Fagradalsfjall volcano erupting in Iceland. https://t.co/cVeGll5zix pic.twitter.com/4x2bzMArKZ— ABC News (@ABC) July 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Iceland Volcano