Eco India Eco India: Why are conservationists wary of the growing popularity of firefly festivals in India? Experts say anthropogenic activities like light pollution, infrastructure projects, pesticides, traffic and habitat loss have led to the decline of fireflies. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Supervising Producer & Voiceover: Nooshin Mowla | Field Producer & Script: Pracheta Sharma | Video Editor: Amit Garg (Metro Media Works) |Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Director of Photography: Dhiraj Katkade|Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india fireflies festivals