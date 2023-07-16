Around the Web Watch: Basketball star Steph Curry hits stunning 152-yard hole-in-one at golf, celebrates wildly He was playing in the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, USA. Scroll Staff An hour ago STEPH CURRY HOLE-IN-ONE! 🔥🤯The first EVER on the 152-yard 7th at the @ACChampionship!📺: @NBC & @peacock pic.twitter.com/ViCuoOcFPA— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 15, 2023 Absolutely ELECTRIC. ⚡@StephenCurry30 was BUZZING after making a hole-in-one on 7 at the @ACChampionship! 📺: @NBC & @peacock pic.twitter.com/iUfEBLeeIB— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 15, 2023 “I’m still coming down from the adrenaline rush. That was nuts.”Steph Curry leads the @ACChampionship heading into the final day tomorrow ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/rwyMuK5rar— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) July 15, 2023 Shooters Shoot!!! Hole In One vibes out here in Lake Tahoe. That’s✌🏽@acchampionship @callawaygolf pic.twitter.com/8Nzlznf9EL— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 16, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Golf sports