Battery box under Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat a coach catches fire, all passengers safe Caught on camera at Kuwai Kethora station near Bhopal. The fire was quickly brought under control and no injuries were reported. Scroll Staff An hour ago Vande Bharat Train moving from Bhopal to Delhi catches fire at Bina in MP fire in coach no C-14..! All passengers evacuated safely@AshwiniVaishnaw@RahulGandhi@ChouhanShivraj@RailMinIndia@RailwaySeva@RailYatri@IRCTCofficial @VandeBharatExp #VandeBharatExpress pic.twitter.com/BjssSJKXNX— Aji Rasheed Ali (@rasheedaji84) July 17, 2023 Vande Bharat train from Bhopal to Delhi catches fire today morning at around 7:15am. Was on board but by God's grace everyone is safe!#VandeBharatExpress #traincatchesfire pic.twitter.com/8k5uHDn7lT— Nupur Singh (@NupurSiingh) July 17, 2023 Fire breaks out in a coach of the Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat train near Bina in MP. Authorities say: All Passengers are safe. No injury. Fire is limited to Battery Box Only. After examination train will be dispatched soon. pic.twitter.com/Gqb9cauj8H— Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) July 17, 2023 @aajtak @PMOIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia ... They r working .. very hard ..passengers are safe.... But stuckkk !!!!! Fire in vande Bharat #VandeBharatExpress .... Engine fire .. Bhopal to nzm#... pic.twitter.com/aUBmYoAnKL— Arpit(dashing AT) (@Arpit25358380) July 17, 2023 Fire broke out in Vande Bharat Express at Kuwai Kethora station near Bhopal, video courtesy railway sources #VandeBharatExpress #Railways pic.twitter.com/gyh4JxWuCJ— Vijay Kumar S (@vijaythehindu) July 17, 2023