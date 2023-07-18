Around the Web Watch: Overflowing Yamuna reaches Taj Mahal boundary wall Although the swollen river inundated the garden behind the structure, officials of Archaeological Survey of India said the site is not in danger. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Yamuna flood waters touch the Taj Mahal for the first time in 45 years. pic.twitter.com/3y9ntTQXyx— Balanced Report (@reportbalanced) July 17, 2023 आगरा में कालिंदी ने पार किया खतरे का निशान45 साल बाद यमुना ने पहुंची ताजमहलताजमहल परिसर में भरा पानीआगरा में मंडराया बाढ़ का खतरापानी से डूब गया दशहरा घाट#UttarPradeshFloods #AgraNews #tajmahal #tazmahal #agraflood #kalindi #YamunaFloods pic.twitter.com/zeJ98HaJdG— Journalist Cafe (@journalist_cafe) July 17, 2023 Yamuna river ताजमहल स्थित दशहरा घाट डूबा. Agra #Flood #agra pic.twitter.com/UYv5ebSWQj— Himanshu Tripathi (@thimanshut) July 17, 2023 #Agra आगरा में यमुना नदी के जलस्तर में बढ़ोतरीताज महल के व्यू पॉइंट तक पहुंचा यमुना का पानी#TajMahal #Flood #YamunaWaterLevel pic.twitter.com/QjIN62oKsd— Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand (@ZEEUPUK) July 18, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Taj Mahal Yamuna flooding