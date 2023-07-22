Around the Web Watch: River overflows onto road, passengers trapped in bus, rescued with excavator The Mandawali area along the Hardiwar-Bijnor road in UP faced a flood-like situation . Scroll Staff 4 hours ago In UP's Bijnor, a JCB excavator being used to rescue passengers onboard a UP roadways bus which was caught in the gushing water due to heavy flow in the Kotawali river. pic.twitter.com/CU5lXApdmL— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 22, 2023 बिजनौर के मंडावली में कोटावाली नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ने से बस तेज बहाव में फंस गई है बस में काफी यात्री सवार है 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VgKmYYeaay— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) July 22, 2023 बिजनौर- नदी के पानी मे फंसी बस से सभी यात्रिओ सुरक्षित निकाला गया @UPGovt #bijnor #flood pic.twitter.com/NqgENIPF5t— Prashant Tripathi (@prashantncrrepo) July 22, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UP Rain Flood