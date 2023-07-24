Around the Web Watch: Man sleeps on camp bed set in water-filled pothole in Eluru, AP to demand immediate repairs Caught on camera in the Eastern street of Eluru city in Andhra Pradesh. Scroll Staff An hour ago ఏలూరు నగరంలో రోడ్ల పరిస్థితి తెలిపేందుకు మంచం వేసుకొని పడుకొని ఓ యువకుడు వినూత్న నిరసన తెలిపాడు ఈ ఘటన ఏలూరు జిల్లా ఏలూరు నగరం తూర్పు వీధి గంగానమ్మ గుడి వద్ద జరిగింది. pic.twitter.com/hI6cLd6Fws— Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) July 22, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Andhra Pradesh protest roads