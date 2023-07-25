Around the Web Watch: Solidarity march in Aizawl, Mizoram in support of victims of Manipur violence Thousands took to the streets to condemn the sexual assault against women in Manipur and to demand action against the perpetrators. Scroll Staff An hour ago Solidarity march in #Aizawl, #Mizoram for all the Zofa in #Manipur . Message is loud & clear.@paulphoenix1985 @ashoswai @Kezo_IPS @TribalArmy @HansrajMeena @being_chikim @Thapa4INC pic.twitter.com/IYcSW0gzGF— M Gangte (@IamGangte) July 25, 2023 #Manipur_Violence #ManipurHorror MARCHING TOGETHER AS ONE FOR MANIPUR ZOFATE #Mizoram pic.twitter.com/4MQSvVhzdI— Lalṭha Zuala⚜️ (@wu_azuala) July 25, 2023 MIZORAM📍UNITED WE RISE, UNITED WE THRIVE!#Kuki_Zo #Kuki_ZoLivesMatter #ManipurGenocide #Manipur_Violence pic.twitter.com/HAwHxyV4gf— Kima (@GloriaHaokip) July 25, 2023 ❤️❤️Mass Rally Held In MIZORAM For The Support Of KUKI-ZO People#ManipurViolence#SeparationOnlySolution@BBCBreaking @rashtrapatibhvn @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @AmitShah @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @TribalAffairsIn @narendramodi @unwomenindia @humanrightstz @CSI_humanrights pic.twitter.com/bSyrkTC0zl— Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi (@BeingChikim) July 25, 2023 In Aizawl, All roads lead to the Raj Bhavan. Mass rally organised by NGO- Co-ordination committee. #ManipurViolence #SeparateAdministrationOnlySolution pic.twitter.com/OijO5aldwG— Leon ❤️YNWA❤️ Guite (@Muffin_Head31) July 25, 2023 Also Read: We are an NDA partner, but do not subscribe to their policies, says Mizoram CM We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mizoram Manipur violence protest