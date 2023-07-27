Around the Web Telangana: Heavy rains trigger flash floods, residents rescued with boats, chopper Overflowing rivers submerged roads and rainwater inundated railway tracks and people’s homes. Scroll Staff An hour ago Moranchapalle Village in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district of Telangana submerged in water. Villagers are waiting for help. Horrible situation across Bhupalapally district !!#TelanganaRains #Telangana pic.twitter.com/jo7SkWz6PQ— Rakesh (@Rakesh04BJP) July 27, 2023 Two helicopters were sent to rescue stranded people at #Bhupalspalli by @TelanganaCMO #TelanganaRains #TelanganaFloods @newstapTweets @Satyavathi_BRS pic.twitter.com/Kh0ZwLzqYf— Saye Sekhar Angara (@sayesekhar) July 27, 2023 Rescue operations in Moranchapally underway #TelanganaRains #Telangana #Bhupalapally #Moranchapalli #Moranchapalle #Rains #WeatherUpdate #IMD pic.twitter.com/cfsOToosN4— Kartheek Naaga (@kartheeknaaga) July 27, 2023 VIDEO | Telangana's Mulugu reels under floods amid incessant rainfall in several parts of the state. The NDRF and SDRF have been carrying out rescue and relief operations in the area. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/gCof8IRocy— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 27, 2023 Visuals from Kaddam Dam as parts of #Telangana recorded Exceptionally Heavy RainfallRainfall during last 24hrsLaxmidevipeta 649.8mmChityal 616.5mmChelpur 475.8mmRegonda 467.0mmMogullapally 394.0mmKarkagudem 390.5mm#Jayashankar #Mulugu #Bhadradri #Kothagudem #Karimnagar pic.twitter.com/r3U9ugX61A— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) July 27, 2023 Never seen #Kazipet Railway Station this way where tracks are filled with water up to 2 feet. #TelanganaRains #TelanganaFloods pic.twitter.com/OvGBA1EjLF— Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) July 27, 2023 Visuals said to be from #Khammam district #Telangana....you can see idol of Lord Shiva in the background ... and the arch (kamaan) of Vaikuntadham (crematorium in area) almost submerged #TelanganaRains @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/cQ7qhijpCn— Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) July 27, 2023 #Moranchapalle village in #JayshankerBhupalapali district was totally married in flood water on Thursday. Water wt 15 ft in height entered into first floor if the houses Many families were waiting for help to rescue them. @balaji25_t @MC_Bhupalapally pic.twitter.com/5LY0ztGfmo— R V K Rao_TNIE (@RVKRao2) July 27, 2023 #Peddapalli Due to heavy rain in Manair River sand workers trapped at Gopalpur sand reach, authorities launched a rescue operation. @NewIndianXpress @XpressHyderabad @Collector_PDPL @MANTHANIPS_RGM pic.twitter.com/h59fdVfGpN— Naveen Kumar Tallam (@naveen_TNIE) July 27, 2023 #FloodSituation in #MoranchapalleVillage after Historic 600mm+ Rainfall during 24hrs in #Jayashankar - #BhupalpallyDistrict of #TelanganaAt #Morancha on the Bhupalpally - #Parakalmainroad,Water is flowing at a height of about 15 feet#TelanganaRains #HeavyRainfall #WaterFlow pic.twitter.com/jfdyTAosId— Sayed Imran, TodaysVoice24News, RaheHidayat (@todaysvoice24nz) July 27, 2023 @balaji25_t Katakshapur village in Warangal district...No transportation and access to go for #mulugu and #bhupalpally @HiWarangal pic.twitter.com/FXEqWCS8Ov— Mr. D (@DineshRedEE) July 27, 2023 Scary video from inside a lorry / truck in which waters have come in... driver / helper said to be stranded on highway in #BhupalpallyJayshankar district where water has risen several feet; villagers, truck drivers etc in fear, waiting for rescue #TelanganaRains pic.twitter.com/2OyGwvBv1v— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 27, 2023 Heavy rains in #Telangana has left several areas flooded; In #BhadradriKothagudem district #Mulakalapally near #Chaparapally, group was crossing #Kummaravagu when woman was washed away and the scary incident was captured on camera @ndtv @ndtvindia #WomanWashedAway #TelanganaRains pic.twitter.com/L1MTYexglw— Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) July 26, 2023 Morchanpalli is the epicentre of the rescue and relief operation. All departments are working together to save lives.In case of any emergency, dial 100. Stay indoors and stay safe.#TelanganaPolice pic.twitter.com/hWMcxqlW1Q— DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) July 27, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. rains Telangana floods