Watch: X, formerly Twitter, puts up new sign at headquarters, neighbours complain of being blinded

People living across the street in San Francisco tweeted their displeasure.

Scroll Staff

21 minutes ago

Our HQ in San Francisco tonight pic.twitter.com/VQO2NoX9Tz— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2023

Here's another angle I forgot I had that shows the X strobing.Also, my apartment building needs a bath. pic.twitter.com/t66erPuDlL— Christopher J. Beale (@realchrisjbeale) July 29, 2023

Also Watch: New logo projected on Twitter headquarters as social media platform is rebranded 'X'