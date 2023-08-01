Around the Web Caught on camera: Small plane turns turtle trying to land in the sea at a busy beach The pilot was rescued and the aircraft was pulled out of the water by the lifeguards at the Hampton Beach in New Hampshire. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago My brother took this in NH Hampton beach today. pic.twitter.com/jZO5mUnpNy— Tarynn (@Cle0patra2004) July 29, 2023 A small plane crashed into the water off Hampton Beach yesterday. Pilot ok. pic.twitter.com/1eHd6F2Ini— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 30, 2023 Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. plane US