Around the Web Watch: Packed amusement park ride spins backwards for 10 minutes because of malfunction Employees and visitors at the amusement park in Rye Playland, New York watched helplessly. Scroll Staff An hour ago VIDEO: Riders stuck spinning backward for about 10 minutes after malfunction on Music Express ride at Rye Playland in Rye, New York. @livenowfox 👉🏻 https://t.co/2OfdduhS7b[📹 Giovanni Martinez via Storyful] pic.twitter.com/YkPcui4IHq— Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowTV) July 31, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Park New York US