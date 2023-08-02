Viral Video Watch: Giant panda triplets celebrate ninth birthday with bamboo fruit cake and presents A safari park in China’s Guangzhou City marked the birthday of the world’s only giant panda triplets, named ‘Mengmeng’, ‘Kuku’ and ‘Shuaishuai’. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago Three adorable cuties just turned nine years old! The world's only panda triplets are celebrating their birthday in south China's Guangdong Province, with presents, good company, and a special birthday cake. Click to join the celebration and wish them a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/YTp8ccbehs— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) August 1, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pandas Birthday China