क्या गुरुग्राम में पत्रकारिता करना अपराध है?

गुरुग्राम: सैक्टर 70 में स्थानीय बजरंग दल कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा धमकी, मारपीट के डर से 200 मुस्लिम परिवार पलायन कर चुके हैं. जब मैं वहां रिपोर्टिंग कर रहा था तो मुझे दो बार धमकी दी गई. मेरा धर्म पूछा गया और कैमरा बंद करा दिया गया pic.twitter.com/wNCzu1ETMQ — Anmol Pritam (@anmolpritamND) August 2, 2023

After Muslim families in parts of the violence-affected areas of Haryana were asked to vacate their homes after their shops and shanties were set ablaze in Sector 70 area of Gurugram, a journalist interviewing the victims was threatened by men in an auto-rickshaw. As Anmol Pritam, a journalist from News Laundry, tried to talk to some of those fleeing homes, he was ordered go back and to turn off his camera (video above).

“Shut this down. Didn’t we tell you to turn this [camera] off,” the men said. “Yes, I am leaving,” Pritam told them, getting into a car. “How long does it take to leave?” one of the men said. Then one of them asked, “Are you a Hindu or Muslim?”

“We asked you to [leave], didn’t we...then why are you still interviewing them?” one of the men said. “These people are deeply troubled,” Pritam said. “Do you know what was happening?” the man replied.

