Around the Web Watch: Locals catch fish on flooded Odisha highway as fishery department ponds overflow Scenes from National Highway 57 in Boudh district. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago #ରାସ୍ତାରୁ_ମାଛ_ମାରିଲେ_ଲୋକେ !ବୌଦ୍ଧରେ ଜାତୀୟ ରାଜପଥ ଉପରୁ ଏଡେ ଏଡେ ମାଛ ମାରିଲେ ଲୋକେhttps://t.co/iP9GwZC7uq#Boudh #fishing #Rain #odisha #samajalive pic.twitter.com/BxedRKeAbH— Samaja Live (@samajalive) August 2, 2023 As the extremely heavy rain lashes #Boudh, roads are submerged under water. Condition will improve from tomorrow onwards… pic.twitter.com/oTjvQAOOsx— Odisha Weatherman (@OdishaWeather7) August 2, 2023 #WATCH | Odisha: Locals catch fish at the inundated National Highway 57 in the Boudh area after ponds of the fisheries department got flooded following heavy and continuous rainfallLipsa Pattnaik, District Fisheries Officer, Boudh says, " Around two tonnes of fish washed away… pic.twitter.com/uM1x3h625U— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023 Massive Rains in parts of Odisha as Boudh IMD recorded 390.6mm Rainfall during last 24hrs till 8:30amRF at Major IMD StnsBoudh 390.6mmSonepur 213.6mmPhulbani 205.6mmBolangir 173.0mmKeonjhar 150.2mmAngul 150.0mmTalcher 147.7mmBhawanipatna 147.0mmBalasore 137.7mm pic.twitter.com/2esRg0P3wM— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) August 2, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Odisha floods fish