Around the Web Watch: Climate activists drape black fabric over UK PM Rishi Sunak's Yorkshire home Greenpeace activists entered the grounds of Sunak's home to protest against his decision to make maximum use of UK's oil and gas reserves. Scroll Staff An hour ago New oil would be catastrophic for the climate and won't lower energy bills or increase our energy security.So we're on @RishiSunak's roof to ask him a simple question:Who's side are you on - Big Oil profits or our future on a habitable planet?#StopRosebank #NoNewOil pic.twitter.com/vmBIHcurbh— Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) August 3, 2023