Speaking in Parliament, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi asked Opposition MPs to keep quiet lest they get a visit from the Enforcement Directorate. “One minute...calm down or or the ED might just come to your home,” she said (video above) in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Lekhi made the remarks when she was interrupted during a debate in the Lok Sabha, as the Opposition shouted slogans and protested against the Bill that gives the Centre the right to administer the transfer and posting of bureaucrats serving the Delhi government. As Rajendra Agrawal, chairing the session, objected to her statement, the BJP minister quickly clarified that she only made the remark in a jest. However, the Opposition parties called it an open threat on social media.