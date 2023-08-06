Around the Web Watch: Bus overturns while crossing submerged bridge in Uttarakhand, locals rush to help passengers The passengers were rescued with the help of an excavator, in Ramnagar, Nainital. Scroll Staff An hour ago रामनगर में धनगढ़ी नाले में पलटी बस। सभी यात्री सकुशल ।लंबे समय से पुल बनाने की चल रही है माँग।#ramnagar#corbettnationalpark #ramnagar #monsoon pic.twitter.com/5EKTldpwB2— Ramesh Bhatt (@Rameshbhimtal) August 6, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttarakhand accident floods