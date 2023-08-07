Around the Web Watch: Chaos in New York as thousands gather after influencer promises free gaming consoles Twitch streamer Kai Cenat was charged on at least two counts for hosting a giveaway of PlayStation 5 consoles at Union Square in the city. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago UPDATE: The New York Police Department is currently dealing with a large gathering, including a riot-like atmosphere at Union Sqaure Park in Manhattan. - A Twitch Streamer, Kai Cenat, scheduled a large giveaway of PlayStation 5s and an overwhelming number of people showed up.… pic.twitter.com/FDq2rtS4rv— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 4, 2023 The online influencer Kai Cenat will face multiple charges, including inciting a riot, after thousands of people overran a park and its surrounding area in New York City in response to a giveaway of PlayStation 5 consoles, police said. https://t.co/gCxD2JO1JP pic.twitter.com/VVpt0BGw74— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 5, 2023 #BreakingNews Thousands of people have overrun Union Square Park and surrounded lanes of traffic Friday as a popular Twitch streamer held a video game giveaway. https://t.co/DXxj4yGLrC pic.twitter.com/AS0zyZdy9H— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) August 4, 2023 Union Square Park NYC .Rioters throw bottles at random people hitting multiple people in the head pic.twitter.com/MWJxsxE8e1— Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) August 4, 2023 Crowds jumping on outdoor dining structures, taking chairs just north of Union Square @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/eKUukQvWcr— Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) August 4, 2023 Chaos in Union Square right now as cops try to squash a riot pic.twitter.com/me1FzJs0Rq— Steven Vago (@Vagoish) August 4, 2023 Influencer giveaway sparks riot in Union square NYC pic.twitter.com/V8VIJAf7Fc— Rude Patriot (@Rude_Patriot) August 5, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. new York video game