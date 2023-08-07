Around the Web Watch: Fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, all patients and staff safely evacuated The incident took place in the endoscopy room situated on the second floor of the old out-patient department, directly above the emergency ward. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Fire breaks out in the emergency ward of #AIIMS in Delhi.As many as 8 fire tenders have been pressed into service. Details awaited. @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/BOVBw8a4mh— Ujwal Jalali (@ujwaljalali) August 7, 2023 #Fire extinguishing going on at #AIIMS #Delhi @aiims_newdelhi pic.twitter.com/v1PEBJ2uRg— Jaswant Jangra MD, AIIMS (@DrJaswantJangra) August 7, 2023 Something unusual at #AIIMSSeems a fire broke out...#AIIMSDelhi pic.twitter.com/hq2dlr6OmV— Dee Jay🔆 (@acejais) August 7, 2023 #WATCH | Delhi: Rescue operation underway in AIIMS after a fire broke out in the endoscopy room. 8 fire tenders at the spot pic.twitter.com/HdTQbpuU7f— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023 #Fire in 2nd floor main building (old Raj Kumari OPD building)Fire is in under control now, search operation continues, fire officials. #AIIMS @ians_india pic.twitter.com/W9s6R1d5eZ— Thomas (@News18PHHThomas) August 7, 2023 दिल्ली: एम्स के एंडोस्कोपी रूम में आग लगी। सभी लोगों को निकाला गया।(तस्वीरें दुर्घटनास्थल से है।) pic.twitter.com/FLTH5ahEwN— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 7, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi fire hospital