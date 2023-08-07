Around the Web Watch: Water drips through leaking roof of air-conditioned compartment in Mumbai local train Spotted inside a coach of the Virar-Churchgate train. Scroll Staff An hour ago @drmbct This is video from Mumbai local AC train which start from Virar at 7:15 am. Currently it is near to BVI station. It is very heavy water coming from AC duct.Coach 7015C.Please resolved urgently.@AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/KSQ3019tvV— Krishna Dargar (@KDargar) August 7, 2023 Virar to churchgate 7.15 A/c local Date 07.08.23 pic.twitter.com/XepWXL3HHT— Kriishna Maloo (@kriishna73224) August 7, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai train rain