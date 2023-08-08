Around the Web Watch: Snowplough brought in to clear roads after hailstorm in German town Seen in Reutlingen in southwest Germany. Scroll Staff An hour ago Road-clearance vehicles removed hailstones after a heavy hailstorm surprised the southern German city Reutlingen pic.twitter.com/8gyoN7TUlC— Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2023 Damn 😳‼️ In Reutlingen, Germany (southwest of the country), such a hail fell that public utilities had to use snow removal equipment.250 volunteer firemen and snowplows were sent to the city center to clear the ice. pic.twitter.com/e4GpK3dYla— {Matt} $XRPatriot (@matttttt187) August 6, 2023 #Unwetter #Reutlingen #Hagel pic.twitter.com/ksczuVy2Su— Sandra (@sandra16022) August 5, 2023 Feels like summer 🙄#reutlingen #hagel #summerinthecity #sommer2023 pic.twitter.com/wL2S1XOOy2— vfbqueen (@vfbqueen) August 4, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. weather Germany