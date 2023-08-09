Around the Web Caught on camera: The terrifying moment when a house collapsed into a raging river in Alaska Sudden glacier basin flooding in Juneau prompted evacuation. Scroll Staff An hour ago Meanwhile, in Alaska, a glacial outburst flood from the Mendenhall Glacier near Juneau. Read more: https://t.co/UENT1NqWTi pic.twitter.com/P0kYdYhBje— Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) August 7, 2023 This video of a house collapsing and falling into the raging water from the Suicide Basin flooding in Juneau, AK is just frightening pic.twitter.com/TCZQ1B41x0— Shawn Reynolds (@ShawnReynolds_) August 6, 2023 This is from the Mendenhall River Floods in Alaska.This happened over a span of six hours. 😧Can you imagine watching that happen to your home knowing there’s nothing that can save it? pic.twitter.com/VGxXMFlWqI— Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) August 6, 2023 Drone video of the damage to homes along the Mendenhall River in Juneau after the Suicide Basin glacial dam release. @NWSJuneau @MelissaDFrey pic.twitter.com/rJIIVTsAjV— Heather Hintze (@HeatherHintze) August 6, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Alaska flood climate change