Viral Video ‘I’ve got an unexpected guest’: The moment a cat interrupted reporter and stole the show on live TV The curious cat jumped onto the bench on which senior BBC journalist Dave Guest was sitting. Scroll Staff An hour ago Appears right on cue and on his mark: give this cat a job at @BBCBreakfast - he's a natural on live TV! pic.twitter.com/2NlmgwWidw— Luxmy Gopal (@luxmy_g) August 9, 2023 Welcome to Cloudy Alley.. I had to design the alley for all the residents. Including Mr Tortellini the tortoise but also Caesar the cat came to welcome @mrdaveguest #GardeningTwitter https://t.co/vBsLvpClOv— Cloud Gardener UK (@CloudGardenerUK) August 9, 2023 These plants are growing in your food waste! 🌻Your food and garden waste gets recycled into compost. This stunning Ginnel Garden was created by @CloudGardenerUK for the Tatton Flower show and has been relocated to Moss Side for the community to enjoy. #FoodWaste #Compost pic.twitter.com/W7aRZtbzkM— Recycle for Greater Manchester (@recycle4gm) July 29, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. animals media cats