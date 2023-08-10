Around the Web Watch: Scenes of devastation as wildfire caused by hurricane rages through Hawaii’s Maui island The seaside town of Lahaina has been completely destroyed by forest fires fanned by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, leaving several homeless and dead. Scroll Staff An hour ago All of Lahaina pretty much wiped out. Friend said they are all in Kahului and Kihei for safety, roads to Lahaina closed. pic.twitter.com/DNcLGVV582— Alex Alekhine (@AlekhineA) August 9, 2023 #WATCH: New video shows the moment a wildfire tore though homes in Lahaina.READ MORE: https://t.co/hGkr7eRdpv #HINews #HNN pic.twitter.com/U7ZdftV7S3— Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) August 10, 2023 Utter devastation left by the wildfires in Maui, Hawaï. It is far from hyperbole to say that Lahaina has been wiped off the map.Credit: Vince Carter pic.twitter.com/dlwxTNY51R— Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) August 9, 2023 BREAKING: Popular 'Front Street' is on fire in Lahaina on the island of Maui, Hawaii, where, authorities said, people jumped into the water to escape flames and smoke from a wind-fueled wildfire. pic.twitter.com/vPRXufhbHc— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 9, 2023 Imagine escaping to the ocean to flee the flames and smoke. The U.S. Coast Guard says it's rescued a dozen people. @ABC7 #MauiFires pic.twitter.com/DKpwBLqC7O— Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) August 9, 2023 Devastation from #wildfires at #Maui are just too heartbreaking to watch💔😔 #Hawaii #MauiFires pic.twitter.com/sz8YeAT0pi— Mario Pawlowski #ViralMario🇵🇱🇺🇦🇪🇺🇺🇸 (@PawlowskiMario) August 10, 2023 Front Street Lahaina from the ground. Everything is gone #lahainafire pic.twitter.com/zzEkbvPa31— Nohead (@nohea_d) August 9, 2023 #Lahaina gone. 😢 pic.twitter.com/0SeSVZbW3w— Jen ☮️🌎🌱🌊💙🇺🇸🌴😷🇺🇦 (@liliefleur) August 10, 2023 Not my video- a ground view of Lahaina today shows the Banyan Tree somehow still stands amidst so much destruction, for those who have been worried. Only time will tell if it survives the injuries sustained in the fires, but it feels like a small beacon of hope in this disaster. pic.twitter.com/xZ4x2hJ3Li— Panda’s Toybox (@PandaToybox) August 9, 2023 Before and after photographs of the fire damage in Lahaina, Maui.Absolutely devastating. pic.twitter.com/rYfLYN2bAg— KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 10, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. wildfires Hawaii hurricane