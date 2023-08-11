Around the Web Watch: This petrol pump in Chennai is operated entirely by female inmates of Puzhal prison Thirty women still serving their terms in the Puzhal jail have been selected to run the outlet under the state prisons department’s rehabilitation programme. Scroll Staff An hour ago Freedom Filling Station - India’s first petrol retail outlet fully managed by women convicts inaugurated in #Chennai #TamilNadu 30 women inmates of #Puzhal prison employed, will get Rs 6000 each as monthly salary. Initiative of TN Prison Dept pic.twitter.com/CxDwGiz9z0— Vijay Kumar S (@vijaythehindu) August 10, 2023 India's first petrol bunk which is being operated by women convicts commenced its services near Central Prison, Puzhal in Chennai. @THChennai pic.twitter.com/QInasaD88h— R SIVARAMAN (@SIVARAMAN74) August 10, 2023 Thread (2/2)#MinisterReghupathy #FreedomFillingStation #inaguration #womenconvicts #womenprisoners #puzhaljail #Chennai pic.twitter.com/5S2S9d3EPb— DT Next (@dt_next) August 10, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tamil Nadu prisoners women